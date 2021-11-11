007: Bond is Back! …..Listen Here….

Finally, Bond is back!

After an 18 month screening delay, the newest installment of the James Bond franchise is here. “No Time To Die” marks the 5th appearance for Daniel Craig as the world’s most famous secret agent, and moviegoers couldn’t be happier.

According to movie review site IMDB, the plot sees James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

Screening locally, you can here Jayce’s chat with Fay’s Twin Cinema proprietor Peter Howard here-

https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/pass-the-popcorn-on-max-1073-11th-november

See the epic trailer here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIhNsAtPbPI

Fay’s twin Cinema has two locations on the Mid Coast: Taree and Tuncurry. For screening times of “No Time To Die”, and to see what’s showing at the flicks, visit their site- https://www.faystwincinemas.com.au/Page/Home