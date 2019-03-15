2019 Showbags have been released – here’s some of our favs.

The 2019 Sydney Royal Easter Show will have 358 show bags to choose from…lucky you have a few weeks to drool over the list so you can decide before going completely nuts in the show bag pavilion this year. Here are some of our favs – you’ll find the full list here

Bertie Bettle – $5

Hatchimals $28

What’s included?

Backpack $29.95, Drink Bottle $7.95, Glitter Glue $3.95, Pencil Case $5.95, Stamp & Sticker Set $4.95, Sticker Sheet $2.95, Trinket Boxes $9.95, Necklace $9.95, Non-Woven Bag $2.95, Sunglasses $9.95, Collectable Blind Bag $5.00,

2. Darrell Lea Pig Out $20

What’s included?

Milk Chocolate Rocklea Road 145g $5, BB’s Orange Balls 200g $4, 1 Batch 37 Liquorice 300g $4.50, Peanut Brittle 125g $4, Honeycomb 125g $4.00, Caramel Snows 165g $4

Kinder Surprise $10

What’s included?

2x Kinder Surprise 3 Pack $5.40, 5x Kinder Chocolate Snackbar $1.00 Marie Claire magazine $28

Marie Claire $28

What’s included?

1x marie claire magazine (latest issue) $8.50, 1x InStyle magazine $8.50, 1x marie claire Tote Bag (choice of two colours), 1x Floral Clutch (choice of two colours), 1x Pearl Drops Instant Boost Brightening Toothpaste $7.99, 1x Revlon Professional Nutri Color Creme For Hair *products will vary depending on availability $24.95, 1x Skin Doctors Cosmeceuticals Potent Vit. C and Vit. A Capsules $2, 1x NYX Professional Makeup Ombre Blush $17.95, 1x NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick $14.95, 1x Rexona Clinical Protection Summer Strength 3X Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml $4, 1x Scholl Expert Care Dry Skin PediMask $6.99, 1x Essenzza Fuss Free Naturals Face Sheet Mask $4.45, 1x Batiste Mamba Dry Shampoo 200ml $9.95, 1x Mon Guerlain Eau De Parfum sampler $1, 1x WaterWipes Single Wipe sample $0.30, 1x Natralus Skincare Sampler Pack $2.00, 1x Sukin Purely Ageless Intensive Firming Serum sachet $0.50, 1x Spirax Kode A5 Notebook $5.49, 1x Dettol Household Grade Disinfectant Wipes 3s $1, 1x Hart & Soul Thai Coconut Tom Kha Soup 400g $4, 1x Drink Me Chai Spiced Chai Latte sachet $0.30, 1x Bioglan Inner Glow Collagen Beauty Water sachet $0.50, 1x Special K EatStrong Smoothie Sachet $4, 1x Coco Fuzion 100 Sparkling Coconut Water $2.49, 1x Pureau 600ml Pure Water $1.41, 1x Celestial Seasonings Lemon Zingers Tea Bag 20s $6.15, 1x Merlin Entertainments 30% Off Entry to 4 Major Sydney Attractions $40, 1x Hart & Soul Ready To Eat Meal 50% Discount Voucher $2.40, 1x HelloFresh 40% Off Your First Box Voucher Offer $27, 1x Special K EatStrong Discount Voucher $2

9. ROXY $30

What’s included?

ROXY Drawstring Bag $20, ROXY Cosmetics Bag $15, ROXY Notebook and Pencil Set $15, ROXY Water Bottle $20, ROXY Headscarf $10, ROXY Sticker Sheet $5, Maybelline Dream Cushion Foundation $26.95, Maybelline Bricks Bronzer and Highlighter $21.95, Garnier HydraBomb SPF 50 Mist 50g $15.95, Lindt Fruit Sensations Raspberry & Cranberry 150g $6, Vege Chips Natural 21g $1, U By Kotex Sport Ultrathins Regular 12 Pads $4.55