5 Places You Could Go This Weekend – Right In Your Own Backyard – And They’re Amazing

KATTANG NATURE RESERVE

Situated in the Camden Haven, Kattang Nature Reserve offers spectacular views, magnificent wildflowers, great photography, easy walking, picnicking, whale watching and fishing.



SALTWATER NATIONAL PARK

At this small coastal reserve east of Taree, you can bushwalk, canoe, kayak, swim, fish, surf, picnic, and even whale watch from August 2.

MIDDLE BROTHER NATIONAL PARK

Created to protect two of the largest blackbutt trees in NSW, Middle Brother National Park offers places to picnic, easy walks, bird watching, and scenic lookouts.

WHOOTA WHOOTA LOOKOUT

This is not only the best viewpoint in Wallingat National Park (South of Forster), but also one of the greatest in NSW. Drive right up to Whoota Whoota lookout and prepare to be amazed. There are some lovely walking trails near by.

BARRINGTON TOPS NATIONAL PARK

Immerse yourself in the World Heritage-listed Gondwana Rainforests of Barrington Tops National Park. Easy walks, overnight hikes, great picnic, fishing and camping spots await. For those visiting for the day, there are lots of picnic and barbecue areas to enjoy, cycling trails to be explored and views from the park’s lookouts that need to be seen to be believed. Fishing is a popular activity in the park between October and May; you might catch a rainbow or brown trout.

