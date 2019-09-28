Nikki Dixon felt the school canteen was teaching kids to eat unhealthy processed foods that impacted heavily on the environment so she decided to change it….and boy did she ever.

She says her philosophy is, we send our kids to school to be educated and the canteen should be another aspect of that education.

She made big changes by engaging the children in using the produce they’ve grown to create healthy meals for their canteen. The outcome has been a profitable healthy canteen that produces fewer food miles as well as packaging waste. Jess had a talk to the amazing Nikki you can hear the full interview here

The Bungwahl School is on The Great Lakes Food Trail – take a drive this long weekend and have a look at this fantastic school plus all the other wonderful local makers and producers. Find out more about the food trail here

