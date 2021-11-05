See The Body Bliss Winner Here!

Body Bliss Taree has turned sweet sixteen!

For the last sixteen years, these skincare and beauty therapy specialists have proudly kept the Mid Coast looking fabulous.

Although, let’s face it, not everyone looked great in their teen years!

For a fortnight on MAX 1073, Jayce and Ash have been looking for the most regrettable fashion faux pas and forgettable trends of YOUR teen years. With an excellent response from our listeners, we were flooded with daggy teen pics!

There is only one winner, though, and this morning local resident Nikki Cardwell was drawn as the winner of a $500 voucher at Body Bliss for her terrible teen trend-

Somebody call Tammy Wynette and let her know her frock is missing!

Thanks for entering Nikki, and well done to all our entrants.

While we’re at it, let’s see how our staff at MAX 1073 looked as teens!

Article by Jayce Flaxman