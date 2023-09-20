The Black Head Longboarder’s Club in support of Dolly’s Dream
Posted on 20th September, 2023
The Black Head Longboarder’s Club in support of Dolly’s Dream and preventing youth suicide are holding a Surfside Hoedown on Saturday 21st October at Hallidays Sports Club starting at 4pm.
There will be a mechanical bull, live music, and activities for the kids as well as a charity auction and raffle with all proceeds raised going towards the Dolly’s Dream Charity.
Head down to the Hallidays Sports Club to support this great cause.