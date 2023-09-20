The Black Head Longboarder’s Club in support of Dolly’s Dream and preventing youth suicide are holding a Surfside Hoedown on Saturday 21st October at Hallidays Sports Club starting at 4pm.

There will be a mechanical bull, live music, and activities for the kids as well as a charity auction and raffle with all proceeds raised going towards the Dolly’s Dream Charity.

Head down to the Hallidays Sports Club to support this great cause.