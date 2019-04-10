A brand new fifty cent piece has been announced
A brand new fifty cent piece has be announced to be put into circulation by the Royal Australian Mint.
The Mint says: “the coins design features 14 indigenous words for ‘money’ or ‘coin’ that represent a small selection of the 120 remaining Australian Indigenous languages spoken and practiced today… this special 50 cent piece recognises Australia’s Indigenous languages and their importance to our national heritage”
What do you think of the new coin?