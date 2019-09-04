A Date For Your Diary – Great Lakes Food Trail – October 6, 2019

If you’re looking for something to do this October long weekend why not jump in the car and enjoy a day exploring the Great Lakes Food Trail

Whether it’s freshly grown produce, craft beer, fine wines, seafood, sweet treats or other bounties of the region, The Great Lakes Food Trail is an easy to follow route, visiting local farms, breweries and vineyards. Take an educational tour or simply drop into the many producers and providores along the trail for a tasting experience. Jess had a chat to Sue Williams to find out about this year’s food trail you can hear the full interview here.

You can download the food trail brochure here