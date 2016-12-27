A French inventor is selling pills that make your farts smell nice!

A French Inventor Is Selling Pills That Make Farts Smell Nice

A French company claims to have invented a pill that can make your pepe le pews (farts) smell nice.

The mastermind behind the bizarre product Christian Poincheval came up with the idea for the pills (called PilulePet) following a dinner party where he got a little farty and his dinner guests couldn’t stand the stink. Noice! Would love to have dinner at his house…not!

Christian (the anal alchemist) claims – the pills can transform your smelly bum gas into the lovely fragrance of chocolate or roses. Yep, we all know someone who could use this pill right? According to the official website of the company called Lutin Malin the pill is an entirely natural dietary supplement that will make your bottom burps smell good.

If you fancy giving them ago head over to the website or Amazon and you can pick up a bottle. You can even get some for your dog, yep there’s a special pet-friendly powder available.