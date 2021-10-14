Andy And Deb Renovate For NSW

Local comedian Andy Saunders and his wife Deb will star in a new television series, “Renovate or Rebuild”.

Returning to television, the Taree funnyman will partner up with his Mrs to represent NSW in the new TV reality series. They will feature on Monday’s (October 18) episode where they will go head-to-head with former Block contestants, Jess and Norm.

Excited to see his Wallabi Point neighbors on TV, Jayce invited the pair onto the brekky show recently where Deb explained more about the show-

“Renovate or Rebuild is about the lead up to building your house- how much you should spend, what technology you need, and whether your old house is worth renovating, or do you need to start again?”

To hear the chat in full, click here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/andy-and-deb-saunders-on-max-1073

On team “renovate”, the Saunders aim will be to salvage before starting over.

The series will be similar to The Block, but contestants will be judged on how environmentally friendly and energy efficient the renovations are.

“We want people to get excited about things like insulation and high home energy ratings the same way they would get excited about a new kitchen benchtop,” executive producer of the show, James McGregor said to local newspaper, The Manning River Times.

Andy and Deb can be seen on “Renovate or Rebuild”, Monday , October 18, on channel 9’s lifestyle channel, at 8:30pm.

Written by Jayce Flaxman