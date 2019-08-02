Farmer chops up valuable Ooshie on live TV

A Victorian farmer has cut up a rare collectable Woolies Ooshie live on TV to punish bullies who abused him for trying to trade it for irrigation water. Has he just cut off his nose to spite is face as the old saying goes?

Stephen Black thought they’d hit the jackpot when they unwrapped the prized furry Simba Ooshie, a special version of the standard Simba that’s part of the supermarket’s series of Lion King-themed figurines.

Not only that, it was number one of just 100, making it extra valuable. Others are being offered for sale online for tens of thousands of dollars.

The couple decided to offer their number 001 Simba for sale for about $5000, and use the money for water and other supplies for their drought-stricken farm. But after posting the item for sale the copped a barrage of abuse.

“We said we were asking about $5000 for it. People were just disgusted. The abuse started,” she told the Nine Network on Friday.

“It was just hate, and suicidal threats, and yeah just some really awful things were said.”

The couple then decided to offer a swap instead, saying they’d trade the toy for irrigation water. But the abuse didn’t stop.

So on Friday, live on national television, Mr Black took a pair of scissors and chopped the ooshie into pieces as a message to social media bullies….

“You can’t buy it. I’m going to destroy it,” he added, hacking away at the toy.

Mmmm well there goes his $5000 dollars….