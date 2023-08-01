August Taree High P&C Market Day
Posted on 1st August, 2023
|Taree High P&C Market Day is this Saturday 5th August 8am to 1pm at Taree High School, corner of Albert and Macquarie Street Taree.
There will be something for everyone with plants, jewellery, candles, bead work and crafts available to purchase as well as the The Manning Valley Australian Football Club on the BBQ
This is an all-weather market, with stalls in the hall and on concrete with easy access for customers and plenty of on street parking.
Come on down and grab a bargain whilst supporting the Taree High P&C.