Australia Day Ambassador For Taree- Narelle Campbell’s Amazing Adventures

Narelle Campbell will be the Australia Day ambassador at the Taree Australia Day celebrations being held at the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park on Thursday January 26.

The Glenthorne- born woman has worked alongside biologists on the emperor penguin project, supported medical evacuations and aircraft recovery incidents and contributed to the protection of a pristine and fragile wilderness in the Antarctic as a station leader at various sites used for scientific research.

“There’s no fly in, fly out” Narelle explained to Jayce on the breakfast show this week.

“I got to feel the whole change of the seasons and the harsh, cold dark winters where it’s 24/7 dark for many months during the winter, and then you’ve got absolute 24/7 daylight during the summer and then the wildlife comes back and it’s pretty amazing to watch that whole cycle.”

Of her several expeditions to the Antarctic, Narelle’s longest stint on the frozen continent was 17 months straight.

Although this is the highlight of her career, Campbell has also contributed to various charity causes in Australia, including her efforts in the fight against homelesness in our larger cities.

As part of Taree’s Aus Day celebrations, Narelle will be guest speaker as various ceremonious awards will be handed out to others who given to our community.

Jayce Flaxman