Australia’s New Bachelor Has Been Announced !

I know many of you are suckers for TV shows like ‘The Bachelor’, I secretly think we all are! Even you boys out there are too…

Australia’s newest Bachelor has been announced and it’s not the typical runner up of a previous season or a famous actor/sportsman.

The newest Bachelor is Matt Agnew and you are probably thinking, who’s that?

He is currently studying at university, 31 years old and your typical bloke from Melbourne. No famous relations with Matt.

Many people have gone to social media and made comments that they are super excited about the new season and are happy with the way The Bachelor has casted this time.

Keep tuned in, no release date of when this season will start.

Good luck Matt! Max 1073 hope you find love!!!