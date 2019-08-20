Australia’s Top Beaches Named…There’s Not One Of Our Beaches On The List!!!

Trips Advisors list of top Australian beaches has been released and for the second year, Manly has been named the nation’s best for 2019. The full list consists of 25 beaches and there’s not one beach featured from the Mid North Coast…what an outrage we all know we have the best beaches in Australia. Maybe it’s good our beaches remain a secret destination. One of the things that make our beaches so amazing is the fact you don’t have someone sitting right on top of your patch of sand with their boardie clad butt in yo face! We have room to spread out. When you watch Bondi Rescue it’s always mind-boggling to see how many people are on the beach. What if we made our own list of top beaches….which local beach would rank number one?

Here’s Trip Advisors top 10 beach for 2019

Manly Beach – Sydney Surfer’s Paradise Beach— Surfers Paradise, QLD. … Turquoise Bay — Exmouth, WA. … Mooloolaba Beach— Mooloolaba, QLD. … Whitehaven Beach— Whitsunday Island, QLD. … Bondi Beach— Sydney, NSW. … Noosa Main Beach— Noosa, QLD. … Burleigh Heads Beach— Burleigh Heads, QLD. Cable Beach – Broome, WA Mindil Beach – NT