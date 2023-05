Chatham High School would like to invite families to the batyr Youth Mental Health Parent/Carer Forum on Wednesday 17th May 5:30 to 7:00pm. Join us to discuss the stigma surrounding youth mental health.

batyr is a youth-led organisation that delivers engaging programs to students in years 9, 10 and 11. batyr focuses on empowering young people with the skills and knowledge to support themselves and each other.

