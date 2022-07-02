Beanies For Brain Cancer Ambassador Danny Buderus on MAX 1073

Taree junior Danny Buderus was the heart and soul of the Newcastle Knights during their famous premiership run, and is regarded as one of the most inspirational and most respected players in the history of rugby league.

Now he has a new role- ambassador for the Mark Hughes Foundation, and part of the nation-wide team at the forefront of the fight against brain cancer.

“I’m very honoured and proud to come on board as ambassador for the MHF” -Buderus says on the MHF website.

For six years now, the MH Foundation has risen it’s profile, and it’s fundraising totals, after the idea for “beanies for brain cancer” came along. For an entire NRL round, every player, coach, referee, and media member has donned a Mark Hughes beanie and raised awareness for much-needed funds in the fight against this terrible form of cancer.

Joining Jayce on the breaky show recently, Danny spoke of the incredible totals of funds raised for brain cancer research, what it means to the nation as a whole, and revealed just how many beanies have been sold since 2014.

Catch the interview here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/danny-buderus-on-max-1073

For more information, to get a beanie, or to donate, click here- https://markhughesfoundation.com.au/

Article by Jayce Flaxman