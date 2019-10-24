BIG BROTHER 2020 BACK!

The rumours are true! Big Brother is making a come back in 2020.

And guess what! They are looking for contestants. Do you think you know someone who would be great on the show?

One of the questions is where will the new Big Brother house be? It was in the Gold Coast, but very run down and since then it was burnt down, so there is no coming back to it. Many people think it may be in an old Masters building near Channel 7 studios Sydney.

Now your probably wondering when this show will start too! Apparently after the 2020 Olympics, but start filming in April 2020.

Bring on Friday Night games! They were the BEST!

You can sign up now at Channel 7 website.