Oxley Island Community Hall will be holding a Bingo fund-raiser 22nd April

Books on sale at 1pm. Eyes down at 1:30pm.

Various Bingo prizes to be won, Raffle on completion

Drinks and snacks are available for purchase (sorry cash only)

Event organised by “Lower Manning Resilience Group” on behalf of the Oxley Island community hall.

ALL proceeds going towards purchasing a DEFIBRILLATOR for the Community