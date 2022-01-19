Bono “Embarrassed” Of His Voice On Early U2 Songs

This just in- Bono has expressed his “bout of embarrassment” at the Early recordings by U2.

Also, he isn’t exactly happy with the band’s name, forty-three years after forming one of rocks greatest bands.

The “One” band front man explained that while “the band sounded incredible” at the time of recording their debut album “Boy”, he’s not particularly a fan of his vocals on the tracks. “I find the voice very strange and not macho. And my Irish macho was kind of strained by that,” Bono said, adding that he’s only become a singer “recently.”

“We didn’t know a lot about music. We were making it up,” he explained in a recent interview.

Talk about being harsh on yourself. U2 (Bono on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, The Edge on lead guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals, Adam Clayton on bass guitar, and Larry Mullen Jr on drums and percussion) have sold an estimated 150–170 million records worldwide, have won 22 Grammy’s, released 14 albums- 8 of them have reached number one in the US, and they were the first group to attain number-one albums in the US in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

The Edge added to the recent admission, that “the songs were written for the stage more than they were written on the radio.”

During the interview, the other two legendary musicians who form the Irish band- Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen- discussed the group’s greatest achievements since their 1976 formation. Part of their history was selecting a fresh name for the group.

Bono did add that the idea for the band name was to make them sound futuristic.

But what’s in a name?

