Brooke McClymont on MAX 1073!

“I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here” star Brooke McClymont quickly become a fan favourite for her tear-jerking performances and belly laugh moments on the chanel 10 reality show.

One third of the country music sister-act The McClymonts, Brooke is the eldest of the trio, that released their first album in 2006. Since then, they have collected an astounding fifteen Golden Guitars and two Aria Awards.

By 2009, Brooke had married country-rock singer Adam Eckersley and now have two children. Upon selling their Central Coast home (complete with recording studio) for a reported $629,000, the crooners have relocated to a 40 hectare farm in Nabiac!

Ahead of Brooke and Adam’s new single and tour, she took the time to appear on MAX 1073.

