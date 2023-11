The Bulahdelah Twilight Christmas Farmers Market is on again this Sat 2nd Dec from 4.00pm till 8.00pm at the River Myall Resort right in the middle of town. Come along and enjoy great food, lots of local produce, arts and crafts and other fabulous Christmas treats. Santa has promised to drop by too so don’t miss out. Sponsored by the Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and the River Myall Resort.

