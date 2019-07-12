Can we get a Nine Nine for Brooklyn’s best Corgi

Fan’s of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct are in mourning this week after some sad news about one of our squad.

Cheddar, Captain Holt’s Corgi in the show, has died. The Corgi, whose real name was Stewart was put to rest this week – this was announced by his owner on instagram.

The caption says “We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company.

“Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean.

“He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

He was not just some common bitch, he was our Cheddar.

Cheddar was played by a few corgis during the filming of the show, but Stewart was the longest serving, with the most episodes filmed as Cheddar.

As much a part of the squad as Peralta & Boyle, even playing his part in the fan-favourite Halloween Heists – Stewart as Cheddar will be sorely missed. His sister Stella has filmed a few scenes so that the show can continue, but it’s never a good day when we lose such a good boy.

Although a different show, I feel like Ron Swanson says it best:

Rest in peace Stewart.

NINE NINE