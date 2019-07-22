Cat Lovers Dream

If you are a cat lover, well you need to put the Japanese island of Aoshima on your bucket list ASAP!

The 1.6km stretch of land is only one of a handful of islands worldwide that is ruled by kittys.

There is over 100 cats ruling this former fishing village, and only 15 humans, which is why the cats rule the island.

The island doesn’t have anything, not even a shop! But if you love playing with cats, this is the place for you!

It’s a short ferry ride from Nagahama Port.

I’ll be there soon! See you there cat lovers!