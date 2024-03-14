CHARITY FUNDRAISING COMMUNITY EVENT “Thrift Shop To Catwalk – Fashion Parade & High Tea”

Unforgettable event celebrating the art of giving preloved items a new lease on life.

A Fashion Parade & High Tea filled with fun, style, elegance, chatter and community spirit.

Gather your friends and fellow fashion enthusiasts for an outing. $5 from each ticket sale donated to The Great Lakes Women’s Shelter.

Enjoy a fabulous experience & support a worthy cause. Tickets $40 (glws.org.au/events)