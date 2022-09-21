Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr Comes To Taree!

The world famous flying car is coming to Taree!

Local theatre production company “Got Ya Back” have a rich history of youth plays and productions. With former television celebrity and children’s entertainer Tim Maddren at the helm, their next venture, or should we say adventure, is the family favourite “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

Featuring a young cast of local under-18’s , and hand made stage props, the event will be a must see for the school holidays. During the week, Tim and two of his stage stars, Madison and Kiara appeared on the breakfast show to meet Jayce.

Speaking of her experience with Got Ya Back , Madison says “You get to be who you are in theatre.”

To hear the full interview with Tim, Maddie and Kiara, click here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/chitty-chitty-bang-bang-jr-on-max-1073

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr will take to the stage of Taree’s Manning Entertainment Centre on Wednesday the 28th of September. Click here for tickets- https://manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/77894