The Beach Brew Crew are holding Christmas At The Long Table starting from 11am on Wednesday 25th December on Wharf Street Forster.

In support of people in need or lonely, a two course meal is on offer along with raffles and Christmas presents.

There will be 50 free raffle tickets to those who need, and 50 raffle tickets $25 per adult or $15 per child.

All money raised will be donated to the Women’s Shelter and Men’s Health.