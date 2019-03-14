Coles Stikeez at a Golden Price

Many of you parents out there that do the grocery shopping are probably collecting the Coles Stikeez for your little ones and have had enough of their whinging about needing the limited edition Golden Billy Banana as there were only 100 made.

But are you willing to make your little ones day by purchasing this limited edition on Ebay?

Last week, someone posted this rare Stikeez at $10! Bargain right?

Well some people have gone into a bidding war to win this collectable.

Offers went up by the 100’s and between 22 people, there could be only one winner.

The winner paid $20,100!!!! Plussssss $15 postage….

One lady said “why not just spray paint it gold and make your kid happy” LOL, I like her thinking, much cheaper too.

Don’t worry kids, if mum or dad missed out on this one there are still 66 of the 100 to be claimed.

How much would you spend on one of these rare collectables to make your child happy? I wouldn’t spend that much, I’m with the lady with a can of spray paint.