Comboyne Spring Event

Comboyne Public School is celebrating its Centenary.

There will be entertainment, food and fun at the school. While you’re in the mood for history, the Comboyne Museum is holding an Open Day where you can learn about pioneering on the plateau.

Comboyne Hall will also be hosting displays and selling tickets to the Garden Walk.

Hospitality in Comboyne is well-known and greatly acclaimed. Parking will be free at the Comboyne Showground – take the opportunity to check out the new buildings!

This Spring Gala event will have so many attractions there will be something of interest to everyone.