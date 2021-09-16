Each Tuesday morning on MAX 1073, the Meaty Minutes chat never fails to inform and educate listeners in the field of butchery.

Store proprietors Frank and Tammy Spiteri operate this family run business in Centrepoint Arcade, and provide the Manning Valley district with Gourmet Meal Solutions.

This Tuesday on the brekky show, Fred gave Jayce the ultimate tips on cooking the perfect steak. Hear their chat here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/meaty-minutes-on-max-1073-tuesday-14th-september