Cosentino Comes To Taree!

Paul Cosentino is arguably Australia’s finest magician/illusionist/ escape artist.

Since coming to our TV screens on “Australia’s got talent” in 2011, the career of this Victorian sensation has gone up, up, and away- performing for national audiences and then wowing the industry legends like Penn & Teller in the USA. Paul has also established an immense following in Asia and Europe.

As Cosentino explained to Jayce on the breakky show, it has been a few years since touring to regional towns, and it’s worth pointing out that he originally had booked one performance at Taree’s Manning Entertainment Centre….until it sold out faster than a Houdini exit! With a second performance added, Paul took the time to appear on MAX.

In case you missed Jayce’s chat with this incredible character, catch up here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/cosentino-on-max-1073