Could Katy Perry and T-Swift be in the works????

Many fans of both Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are speculating that the two are releasing something new together!!!! How exciting!! My fingers are crossed!

The signs have been on both social medias and including palms trees. Taylor posted a pic of 7 palm trees, also in previous pic they were on her jacket and in the backdrop of a few of her pics. Katy Perry posted a photo of her in a bright pink dress among palm trees around a month ago. Also on T-Swifts jacket there was a badge of flamingos and guess who just posted on of flamingos… KATY PERRY!!! Could this all be true???

But wait theres more to back it up! Ryan Tedder, who worked with Taylor on her previous album updated his Twitter with palm trees too!!!!

Maybe they are all just into palm trees and flamingos, but in our case, we really hope there is something in the works!!!!

PLEASE T-SWIFT & KATY!!!!