The Krambach Hall presents Country Music Sunday May 26 from 10am.

Local and visiting Walk up artists welcome. Backing band provided.

There will be raffles, and a lucky door prize with lots of yummy treats like tea, coffee, cakes, and a BBQ lunch!

$5 per adult $15 for families. Proceeds go to the upkeep of the Krambach Hall.