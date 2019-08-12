Cyrus and Hemsworth call it quits
Posted on 12th August, 2019
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of my fav couples (especially after The Last Song), but they have called it quits less than a year after their wedding.
One of Cyrus’s rep confirmed the break up saying in a statement ‘they both want to focus on themselves and their careers’.
All these rumours started on Saturday after Miley posted a pic on insta WITHOUT her wedding ring… She had also recently been on a trip with Brody Jenners ex Kaitlynn (single girls go wild?)
Maybe things will work out with Hemsworth and Cyrus? It has before? I hope so, they are one of my fav couples! If they can work things out after the romantic comedy ‘The Last Song’ they filmed in 2009, surely they can again!