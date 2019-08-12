Cyrus and Hemsworth call it quits

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of my fav couples (especially after The Last Song), but they have called it quits less than a year after their wedding.

One of Cyrus’s rep confirmed the break up saying in a statement ‘they both want to focus on themselves and their careers’.

All these rumours started on Saturday after Miley posted a pic on insta WITHOUT her wedding ring… She had also recently been on a trip with Brody Jenners ex Kaitlynn (single girls go wild?)

Maybe things will work out with Hemsworth and Cyrus? It has before? I hope so, they are one of my fav couples! If they can work things out after the romantic comedy ‘The Last Song’ they filmed in 2009, surely they can again!