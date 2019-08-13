Danny Buderus local legend into NRL Hall of Fame 2019

Danny Buderus local legend along side Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones and Craig Young have all been put into the 2019 NRL Hall of Fame!

All four entrants have been given the nod of approval from all as they are players that gave their hearts to the game of NRL they love!

Danny played for the Taree Red Rovers when he was a junior and now Buderus is widely considered one of the greatest hookers to ever play the game.

He won a premiership in 2001 along the way to playing more than 250 games for Newcastle, pulled on the sky blue NSW Origin jersey 21 times between 2002 and 2008 and represented his country 24 times, including a pair of Kangaroo tours.

HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to all four of the legends being put into the NRL Hall of Fame and how cool is it to have a local legend picked this year too!