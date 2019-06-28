Do Not Disturb! This little light tells co-works when you can and can’t talk.

It’s a classic open-office employee problem; you’re cranking out your work like nobody’s business. Then, out of the blue, a co-worker wanders over and starts talking your ear off about, last nights episode of The Voice, their latest family drama or whatever. And now, you have completely lost your focus.

What if you could stop annoying workplace interruptions like these before they start? With a cool Luxafor LED workplace indicator light stuck to your laptop or computer screen.

Luxafor was invented by open-office workers who were fed up with the chatty Patty in the office disturbing them. The clever light, which connects to your computer via USB or Bluetooth, communicates to your co-workers when it’s okay to talk to you and when it’s not. Kind of like a traffic stoplight, the little, rectangular plastic unit shines green when you’re all ears and red when you’re not. We love it…if you work in an open plan office you might want to check it out.