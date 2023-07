Manning River Dragon Boat Club

Learn to paddle Program on Saturday 8th July at 8.30am at the Clubhouse – Rowing Club Taree. River St Taree. It will run for 4 weeks, Saturday 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th and cost $20. Each session will go for approximately 30 minutes from 9am On the water to 9.30am

Prospective paddlers to contact Wendy Orman on 0407543813 if they are interested, email w.orman@bigpond.com OR find us on FB.

