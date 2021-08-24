Marinades Made Easy: A Meaty Minutes Chat

Each Tuesday morning on MAX 1073, the Meaty Minutes chat never fails to inform and educate listeners in the field of butchery.

Store proprietors Frank and Tammy Spiteri operate this family run business in Centrepoint Arcade, and provide the Manning Valley district with Gourmet Meal Solutions.

This Tuesday, Fred spoke about marinades, and gave some excellent tips for saving you a whole lot of cleaning up after them. Hear the Meaty Minutes chat, and Fred’s tips here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/meatty-minutes-on-max-1073-tuesday-7th-september