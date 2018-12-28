Eeek Did Grover just drop the F-Bomb?

Posted on 22nd February, 2019

Does Grover drop the F-bomb on Sesame Street? After being tweeted by  US journalist J.D Turkin thousands of people from around the world are debating whether Grover has a potty mouth. Some yes, some say no..we say yes...Take a listen and tell us what you hear “

J.D. Durkin

@jiveDurkey

the new Yanni v. Laurel? — some people swear they hear Grover saying, “that’s a f**king excellent idea.”

i’m one of those people and i can’t stop laughing

60K

Do you hear what he hears?

