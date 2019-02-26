Excuse Me While I take An afternoon Siesta In My Nap Desk

Tell the others in the office to keep it down! While you enjoy an afternoon siesta in your nap desk!

The moment you begin to feel sluggish you can recharge your batteries on the job simply lay out on the lower level of your desk and rest peacefully until you feel rejuvenated enough to resume or the day is over!

Greek designer Nancy Leivaditou of Studio NL came up with the idea for this multipurpose piece of furniture while she was studying and working in a cramped New York apartment. It’s made of lacquered wood, metal, and white leather.

Forget the afternoon coffee break….you can now have a nap instead!