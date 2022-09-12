Farmer Ben Wants A Wife

It’s official- we have a local farmer appearing on national television! This comes after Channel 7 have announced the 2022 lineup for the incredibly popular “Famer Wants A Wife” series.

This time around, the show is going to switch things up in a major way, with one farmer actually looking for a husband. Of the six new contestants sharing their quest for love in the country, local dairy farmer Ben Scowen will throw his Akubra in the ring.

The 27-year-old from Wingham was left heartbroken when his last relationship ended and, not wanting to get hurt again, steered clear of the dating scene for a long time.

“But there’s a time where you’ve got to let down your walls again and open your heart back up to love,” he says.

Will this single father find love with another single parent and end up with a brother or sister for his daughter – as well as a wife for himself? We’ll have to wait and see.

While speaking to Jayce on the breakky show, Ben opened up as to why he chose national TV to look for love, what he considers a perfect date, and the opportunity to showcase Wingham to the country.

Hear the extended chat here-https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/farmer-ben-on-max-1073

Thousands of eligible singles have applied to meet the farmers, but only a handful will be invited back to the farms for a chance to learn and love.

Before its reboot in 2019, the iconic Australian television show had turned out some the most successful and long-lasting couples a reality TV franchise had ever seen. The show is now in it’s 12th season.

Farmer Wants A Wife can be seen on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.

Article by Jayce Flaxman.