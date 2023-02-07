First Steps Count Community Centre Opens In Taree

First Steps Count Child and Community Centre is a community hub for children (aged 0-12) and their families, providing a safe, welcoming place to connect and access supports and programs closer to home. The Centre brings together government and non-government service providers to improve community access to services that support children and families to thrive.

The not-for-profit organisation is ready to go in Myall Ave, Taree.

With the vision of giving children and parents a safe environment, the premises were constructed with the environment in mind- the result being a timber structured space.

Centre director Clare Brennan spoke to Jayce on the breakky show about the decade-long project, and the goal of having the Mid Coast’s youths stay in school. Here their chat here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/clare-brennan-first-steps-count-on-max-1073

As for fundraising for this incredible project, one man in particular will be going above and beyond to raise running funds. Peter King is a former Sydney barrister, and will soon undertake a mammoth walking journey- from Taree to Sydney- with the goal of raising $5000.

Donations can be made here- https://www.mycause.com.au/page/294582/peter-king-walking-for-first-steps-count?fbclid=IwAR3ZaXjHrBtq78ez3Be4qGaxNx8gjMQt_bFY6Sdshl2Sm2ZE6811n8YHgpQ

We will keep you updated on his progress!

