Flame Tree Community Connect Market Day is back on Sunday 18th August from 10am.

Head along and support the stallholders selling their fresh local produce, plants and flowers, preserves, recycled retro goods, clothes swap and minor alteration and repair clothes stall.

Enjoy Wild Fig coffee, soup, toasties and cakes, BBQ lunch, and creative family and kids activities.

More info on the Community Connect Market Days is on Facebook – Flame Tree Community MNC NSW.