Follow bizmate2428 on Instagram!

Ok Insta fans, here’s a new account to follow!

If you love supporting local businesses during tough times, bizmate2428 is right up your Insta-alley.

Rachael Turner, local to Forster, recently came up with idea of a one-stop instagram account to not only support local businesses, but to share their current takeaway and online specials. By following bizmate2428, you will be informed of an array of businesses in Forster/Tuncurry and their social media posts.

From takeaway foods to flower arrangers to local artists, it’s got it all.

Rachael spoke to Jayce on the brekky show this Friday. Hear their chat here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/bizmate2428-on-max-1073

If you are a business in the area and would love a free plug, simply send Rachael a direct message, with 2 photos and a brief description of the service you offer.

So what are you waiting for? Start following, tagging and sharing!

Jayce Flaxman