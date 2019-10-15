F*R*I*E*N*D*S reunited… kinda

So many tv shows from our past that we LOVED have been revamped as of late; Full house, Miami Vice, and well.. uh Roseanne for a little while – but F*R*I*E*N*D*S fans have been sent in a flurry after Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram for the first time.

Jen joined the social network in a way that has so many Friends fans excited that this could be for a reboot:

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT



The gang’s ALL here! Jen made her debut by sharing all her co stars in a sweet little selfie and got a whopping 2.4 million likes! Which is no surprise to fans of the NBC Sitcom which celebrate it 25th anniversary two weeks ago.

The concept of a Friends reboot has been floated a few times, Aniston commented on the possibility of movie in Variety’s Power of Women issue:

“It depends,” Aniston said. “I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.”

…according to her Instagram though, they definitely HAVE been in a room.

I’m embracing my inner Janice here because OH MY GOD. Please let it happen.