Frisky Whiskey to a traditional Irish Coffee – Cocktail ideas to get you in the spirit on St Patricks Day
Posted on 13th March, 2019
Green beer on St Patricks Day…YAWN! Why not try a Green Beast or a Gaelic flip! Check out these Cocktails to make on St Patricks Day….let us know what you will be mixing, pouring and sipping
Don’t feel like wearing green this year? Mix a batch of these Margaritas and carry one around with you to stay in the spirit. The avocados, jalapeños, fresh mint and lime juice are a quadruple dose of green and absolutely delicious when mixed with tequila, orange liqueur, simple syrup and a pinch of salt.
IRISH COFFEE
Get all of your guests into the party mood with this green punch. Absinthe is a surprising star in this recipe, but its unmistakable flavour is toned down to a refreshing hint when it’s mixed with fresh lime juice, simple syrup and a little bit of water.
