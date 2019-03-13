Frisky Whiskey to a traditional Irish Coffee – Cocktail ideas to get you in the spirit on St Patricks Day

Posted on 13th March, 2019

Green beer on St Patricks Day…YAWN!  Why not try a Green Beast or a Gaelic flip! Check out these Cocktails to make on St Patricks Day….let us know what you will be mixing, pouring and sipping

Slide 2

SPICY MINT AVOCADO MARGARITA

Don’t feel like wearing green this year? Mix a batch of these Margaritas and carry one around with you to stay in the spirit. The avocados, jalapeños, fresh mint and lime juice are a quadruple dose of green and absolutely delicious when mixed with tequila, orange liqueursimple syrup and a pinch of salt.

Get the recipe.

Slide 4

IRISH COFFEE

It wouldn’t be a St. Patrick’s Day cocktail list if it didn’t mention this classic. Whether you’re sipping it with brunch or using it as an after-dinner pick-me-up, the mix of Irish whiskey, brown sugar and hot brewed coffee is sure to please.
Slide 11

GREEN BEAST

Get all of your guests into the party mood with this green punch. Absinthe is a surprising star in this recipe, but its unmistakable flavour is toned down to a refreshing hint when it’s mixed with fresh lime juice, simple syrup and a little bit of water.

Get the recipe

Get more cocktails ideas to get you into the St Patricks Day spirit…here

Sharings Caring!