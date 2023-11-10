Fundraiser Bingo at Mitchells Island

The Mitchells Island Community Hall will be holding their next Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday the 18th of November.

Lunch will be available from 12 noon and eyes down at 1pm.

There will be a variety of prizes to be won and fun for the whole family. Cash and EFTPOS available.

The Lower Manning Resilience Group holds these bingo afternoons on the third Saturday of EVERY month with proceeds going to the upkeep of the Mitchells Island Community Hall.