Game of Thrones opening scene made with 2750 Oreo cookies…

In celebration of Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season airing, later this month

Oreo have recreated the show’s opening credit sequence using Oreo biscuits. In fact, Oreo reported that a total of 2,750 biscuits was used to create this masterpiece.

Each biscuit used is one of their limited-edition Game Of Thrones inspired Oreos. The biscuits feature some of the elements a diehard Game of Thrones fan would recognize; the three-headed dragon of House Targaryen, the fierce lion of House Lannister, the lone direwolf of House Stark and the face of the Night King. It’s not known yet if these limited edition Oreos will be released in Australia…keep your eye on the biccy aisle and tell us if you spot any. See the full video here