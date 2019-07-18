GOSSIP GIRL IS BEING REBOOTED!!!!

If you are a fan of ‘Gossip Girl’ like am, take a seat and get ready!

A new US-streaming service is doing a reboot of the show. They will be doing 10, 1 hour episodes in 2020.

The log line: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series will address how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

Unfortunatly, there’s no news if it will hit Australian screens. If not, I’m moving to the US for a week to binge watch!

XOXO

Gossip Girl