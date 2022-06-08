Guitar Artistry- Bruce Mathiske on MAX 1073

It’s not every day you meet someone entrusted with providing the soundtrack of Australia.

This was the case for guitar virtuoso Bruce Mathiske. The acoustic magician, who has recently moved to the great lakes area,was approached by the iconic National Geographic magazine to supply the sound for their documentary series about the vast Australian landscape.

It was a fitting challenge for Mathiske, who has been honing guitar and Didgeridoo sounds for over 50 years.

Bruce explained the challenge, and described his new stage show to Jayce on the breakky show. Listen here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/bruce-mathiske-on-max-1073

With his new stage show “Guitar Artistry”, Bruce implements music with visual arts to create a uniquely Australian performance. He will be performing at Taree’s Manning Entertainment Centre in June.